Body Recovered From Swift Reservoir—Klog 100.7 News

A body was recovered Sunday from Swift Reservoir, east of Cougar.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call reporting the discovery. Deputies, along with the Skamania County Coroner, responded, accessed the location by boat, recovered the remains, and conducted their investigation.

The body has been identified as 72-year-old David Brinkmeyer. He went missing on November 13th, 2024, while hunting near the Muddy River. Brinkmeyer had reportedly attempted to cross the river using an inner tube to reach his camp; the tube flipped, and he was swept away by fast-moving water. This led to an extensive search, but he was not located.

Brinkmeyer’s body was found about 12.5 miles from the point he was last reportedly seen.