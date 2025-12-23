Wind Tomorrow—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon are expected to see strong winds tomorrow, with a wind advisory in effect.

In Cowlitz County, winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching into the 50s between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In a post yesterday, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said, “The National Weather Service is monitoring a potential wind event on Christmas Eve, though significant uncertainty remains regarding wind speeds. Impacts will depend heavily on the track of a low-pressure system moving north from California.”

Officials say the winds could lead to additional power outages if lines are knocked down and are warning residents to watch for falling tree limbs.