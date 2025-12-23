Red Kettle Campaign in Local Area Seeking Donations—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’ve been to the grocery store over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen someone from the Salvation Army ringing a bell as part of the Red Kettle Campaign.

In an age dominated by credit and debit cards, the Salvation Army in Longview says donations are lagging. With just two days left in the campaign, they are about $20,000 short of their fundraising goal.

Donations can be made by placing cash in one of the red kettles, or through other, more convenient options. You can donate online at LongviewSalvationArmy.org or stop by the Salvation Army office on 10th Avenue in Longview.