Holcomb Road Closure for 2 Weeks—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One of the roads that reopened over the weekend will now be closed again for an extended period.
The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works announced that Holcomb Road near the Lexington Bridge, between mileposts 4.33 and 4.83, will be closed for approximately two weeks due to a recent landslide.
During the closure, drivers can use a detour via North Kelso Avenue.