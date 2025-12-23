Man Re-sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Murder of Kayla Chapman—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The man who killed Kayla Chapman in 2019 has now been re-sentenced to half a century in prison after previously receiving life without parole.

Back in November of 2020, 26-year-old D’Antohony Williams was convicted in Cowlitz County Superior Court of first-degree aggravated murder after killing Chapman, who was working at Holt’s Quik Chek in Kelso early on January 22nd, 2019. The murder occurred during an armed robbery. Surveillance from the store showed Williams, wearing a mask, robbing Chapman of cash, cigarettes, and a phone before shooting her with a 9-millimeter handgun. Chapman did not survive her injuries.

According to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office, Williams had to be re-sentenced because the Washington State Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the statute requiring mandatory life without parole sentences was unconstitutional for adults between the ages of 18 and 20. Williams was 19 at the time of the murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that during re-sentencing, the state again requested the court sentence Williams to life without parole. Williams’ attorney asked for a 25-year sentence, and the court ultimately went with 50 years.