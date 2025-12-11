Wild Waves Theme Park Closing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some bad news for Washington thrill lovers: the state’s only major theme park, Wild Waves, announced yesterday it will be closing down after the 2026 season.

The 70-acre theme and water park opened in 1977 in Federal Way; it is operated by Premier Parks LLC. According to the official announcement, they say they lost “millions” in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to lingering impacts.

Wild Waves will open for next year’s season in May 2026. The final day of operations before closing to the public is set for November 1st, 2026, concluding with the park’s annual Fright Fest.