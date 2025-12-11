Driver Killed in Tuesday Scappoose Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Scappoose Police Department has provided an update on that collision from Tuesday afternoon on SW Callahan Road; unfortunately, the driver did not make it.

They say officers responded to a crash where the vehicle had hit a building in the area of SW Callahan and SW Old Portland Road. The vehicle had reportedly left the roadway to the right and hit a mailbox before coming to rest against a construction trailer after colliding with it.

Arriving medical units physically extracted the 78-year-old male driver from the vehicle; they performed life-saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene. The man’s official cause of death is under investigation, but a preliminary report suggests he likely was not killed by the collision itself.