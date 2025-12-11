Driver Killed in Tuesday Scappoose Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Wild Waves Theme Park Closing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 11, 2025
The Scappoose Police Department has provided an update on that collision from Tuesday afternoon on SW Callahan Road; unfortunately, the driver did not make it.
They say officers responded to a crash where the vehicle had hit a building in the area of SW Callahan and SW Old Portland Road. The vehicle had reportedly left the roadway to the right and hit a mailbox before coming to rest against a construction trailer after colliding with it.
Arriving medical units physically extracted the 78-year-old male driver from the vehicle; they performed life-saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene. The man’s official cause of death is under investigation, but a preliminary report suggests he likely was not killed by the collision itself.