West Side Highway Temporary Closure—Klog 100.7 News

Starting Monday, a section of West Side Highway will be closed for more than a month.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close the road to through traffic at milepost 9.55, about 0.9 miles south of Beverly Heights Road. The closure runs through October 13, and no pedestrian, bicycle, or vehicle traffic will be allowed through the work zone.

There won’t be a posted detour, but local residents, first responders, essential services, and those living near the closure will still have access.

Crews are replacing a culvert that failed earlier this year.