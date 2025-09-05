Longview Man Involved in Deadly Two Semi-Truck Crash on I-90—Klog 100.7 News

A Longview man was driving one of two semi-trucks involved in a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in North Bend.

The 57-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was hauling a Cowlitz Clean Sweep trailer westbound around 1 p.m. when a tire blew, causing his truck to sway into a log truck.

The log truck veered off the road into the grass, rolled, and killed its driver, Dwane Sukert of Ellis Trucking LLC in Port Angeles.

The Longview man was taken to Overlake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.