Traffic Stop in Scappoose Results in Arrest for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, & Drugs—Klog 100.7 News

A routine traffic stop in Scappoose in July led to the arrest of a Portland man on charges including Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Drug Possession with Intent to Deliver.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Honda Ridgeline on July 23 for expired registration stickers. The driver was identified as 59-year-old David Botts of Portland, with a female passenger in the vehicle.

The woman immediately pleaded for help, telling the deputy Botts was trying to kill her. Deputies said she had a swollen face and a cut above her eye. She told investigators Botts had stolen her vehicle days earlier, repeatedly assaulted her, and planned to take her into the woods to kill her.

Botts was arrested and initially booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Domestic Violence Harassment, and DUI. A search warrant for the vehicle turned up 40 grams of methamphetamine, leading to further charges of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Attempt to Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of a Firearm, and more.