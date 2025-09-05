Human Remains Found in Cougar in 2021 Identified—Klog 100.7 News

Human remains that were found over 4 years ago near Lake Merrill in Cougar have finally been identified.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that it is Anthony Mathew Cory, a man who has been missing for 3 decades.

Back on April 26th of 2021 tree planters found a human skull, which was turned over to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The skull reportedly had what appeared to be two entrance and two exit bullet holes.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office was given the skull for analysis and identification. Less than a month later a femur was also located in the same area.

The bones were sent to Bode Technology for DNA analysis and it was confirmed they belonged to the same individual but they were not able to find a DNA match to identify who they belonged to.

The remains were then sent to Othram Inc., a private laboratory that specializes in genome sequencing. They were able to compare the DNA samples to identify possible relatives; this led to them finding a potential family member.

The family member was contacted by detective Jason Hammer of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office; he gained access to their DNA sample and the family member confirmed they had a missing relative. That sample was sent to Othram and they confirmed the match.

Cory was 21 when he went missing in September of 1995 out of the Portland area. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death is ongoing.