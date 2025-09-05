9/5-9/7/2025 Weekend Events—Klog 100.7 News

Friday:



The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet is this and every Friday from 3:30–6:30 p.m. at the Marina in Cathlamet.



First Friday Fun is back at the Kelso Theater Pub at 9 p.m., featuring comedians Dylan Jenkins, Brandon White, and David Kildal.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.



The Clatskanie Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Copes Park with live music and seasonal events. It runs every Saturday through September.



The Skamokawa Vista Park Annual Kite Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5 Vista Park Road. The event includes kite flying, a coloring contest, vendors, food booths, and views of the Columbia River.

The Relay for Life of Cowlitz County is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Mark Morris High School Track, benefitting the American Cancer Society. Details at RelayForLife.org/CowlitzCOWA.



Rose Valley Day is Saturday from 1–3 p.m. at the Rose Valley Grange, Rose Valley Elementary, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Station #24. The community celebration features live music, food, ice cream, a bounce house, a kids market, and games. Proceeds stay in Rose Valley.

Sunday:

The Sunday Market in Castle Rock runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery, and continues weekly through October.



Sunflower Sunday is happening at Willow Grove Gardens and Pumpkin Patch the next two Sundays from 5 p.m. until dusk. Visitors can see thousands of sunflowers, take photos, and pick flowers for bouquets. Entry is $5; kids under 5 are free.

