Fatal Collision in Longview Near Victoria Freeman Park—Klog 100.7 News

A motorcyclist was killed and a child critically injured in a crash near 8th Avenue and Tennant Way in Longview last evening.

Police said the collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Victoria Freeman Park when a motorcycle struck a Toyota passenger car. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, but a child in the back seat was airlifted with serious injuries.

Witnesses told officers the motorcycle was traveling at a very high speed when it hit the car, which had been making a left turn. The motorcyclist has not been identified but is believed to be from Vancouver.