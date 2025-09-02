Vehicle Smashes Into Apartment Complex Off Ocean Beach Highway—Klog 100.7 News

Umpqua Bank Name Change—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 2, 2025
Castle Rock Melton Road Shop Fire—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 2, 2025
A car crashed into an apartment complex off Ocean Beach Highway in West Longview Friday evening.
The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near 38th Avenue by McDonald’s. A sedan left the roadway and struck the building, causing visible damage. All occupants got out before first responders arrived. Authorities have not said whether there were injuries or what led to the crash.