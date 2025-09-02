Castle Rock Melton Road Shop Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Vehicle Smashes Into Apartment Complex Off Ocean Beach Highway—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 2, 2025
Late Night Fire At Business on Washington Way—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 2, 2025
Three vehicles were destroyed in a shop fire Saturday afternoon in Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said crews were dispatched at 3:29 p.m. to the 800 block of Melton Road, off Delameter. Firefighters arrived to find a multi-vehicle garage fully engulfed. Once the fire was out, officials reported everything inside was a total loss.
No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.