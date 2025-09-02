Castle Rock Melton Road Shop Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Three vehicles were destroyed in a shop fire Saturday afternoon in Castle Rock.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said crews were dispatched at 3:29 p.m. to the 800 block of Melton Road, off Delameter. Firefighters arrived to find a multi-vehicle garage fully engulfed. Once the fire was out, officials reported everything inside was a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.