Update on Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Tennant Way—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview Police Department has released an update on the fatal crash that occurred last Thursday evening at the intersection of Tennant Way and 9th Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound on Tennant Way at a high rate of speed when it struck a vehicle pulling onto the highway, caught fire after the impact. The rider was a 22-year-old Longview man; his identity has not yet been released.

The vehicle involved was a passenger car driven by a 24-year-old Longview resident. A 5-year-old child in the car was injured, taken to St. John Medical Center, and later flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for advanced care.