Longview Police Department Silver Alert—Klog 100.7 News

Be on the lookout for a missing elderly man in Longview; the Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert.

69-year-old Robert Haderly was last seen around 9:30 a.m. yesterday in the Columbia Valley Garden area of Longview. He has a diminished mental state, and authorities say he may not be able to communicate clearly if contacted.

Haderly is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a sasquatch design, blue sweatpants, and brown shoes.

Anyone who believes they see Haderly is asked to call 911.