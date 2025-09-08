Closures and Delays on I-5 in Lewis County—Klog 100.7 News

Rotary Park Pavillion Closure—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 8, 2025
If you drive on I-5 in Lewis County over the next couple of weeks, be ready for delays as 11 miles of highway are repaved.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the work starts today on the North & Southbound stretch from Napavine to Centralia. Travelers can expect daytime and nighttime lane closures and reduced speeds, though most of the work will take place overnight.