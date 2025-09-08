5-Year-Old Injured in 4-Wheeler Crash—Klog 100.7 News

A 5-year-old boy from Silver Lake was injured last morning after crashing an ATV.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Streeters Road, near Streeters Resort along Silver Lake.

Troopers said the child had been driving a Polaris four-wheeler when he went off the roadway and hit a mailbox. He was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. WSP noted that he had been wearing a helmet.