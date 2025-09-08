Crash Near Lexington on West Side Highway—Klog 100.7 News

A two-year-old was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a crash on the West Side Highway in Lexington.

The Washington State Patrol said first responders were dispatched around 3:47 p.m. after a report of a two-vehicle collision near the Lexington Bridge. A Hyundai Sonata and a Honda Civic were traveling southbound near Sparks Drive when the Sonata made a right turn from the left lane and struck the Civic.

A two-year-old from Kelso in the Civic was injured and taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

The driver of the Hyundai, 30-year-old Hannah Twidwell of Kelso, was cited for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and making an improper turn. Her passengers, a 4-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man, both from Kelso, were not injured.

The driver of the Civic, a 23-year-old from Kelso, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Kelso, were also uninjured.

Troopers said all the adults were wearing seatbelts, and both children were in rear-facing car seats. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.