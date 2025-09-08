Longview DQ Shooting—Klog 100.7 News

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Friday evening in the parking lot of the Longview Dairy Queen.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting at Ocean Beach Highway and 32nd Avenue. The victim, who had a gunshot wound, was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled, which led to a pursuit that ended in a foot chase. Three suspects were detained.

William Canales and Asa Kelly have been charged with drive-by shooting. Canales also faces a charge of attempting to elude police.