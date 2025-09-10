Update on Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced several recent personnel changes and additions Tuesday.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said Deputy Brady Spaulding has been promoted to sergeant. Spaulding has served with the department for 17 years, including many years as a K-9 deputy.

Earlier this month, Kevin Malone, a 2008 Kalama High School graduate and nine-year Navy veteran, joined the agency as a patrol deputy. He will attend a five-month law enforcement academy in Vancouver.

The Records Department also has a new staff member, Baylee Kennedy, a California native who previously worked in early childhood education.