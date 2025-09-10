47 New Tentative Razor Clam Digging Dates—Klog 100.7 News

Chowder’s back just in time for fall! The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced 47 tentative razor clam digging days from October 6 through January 6.

WDFW Coastal Shellfish Biologist Bryce Blumenthal said in Monday’s release, “This recreational razor clam season will see similar digging opportunity to the past two years, with a full digging schedule again for this fall.”

All beach openings remain tentative, pending final approval from marine toxin testing, which typically occurs about a week before each series.

The daily limit is 15 clams per person. Because it is fall, all digs will take place in the evening. Long Beach is scheduled for all the tentative dates.