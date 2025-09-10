Cowlitz PUD Board Votes on 2026 Budget—Klog 100.7 News

Update on Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 10, 2025
Ocean Beach Highway Papa Murphy’s Robbed—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 10, 2025
The Cowlitz PUD Board of Commissioners has approved its 2026 budget, showing a shortfall of nearly $7 million.
Officials say the gap is due to rising power costs, particularly from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which supplies about 90% of Cowlitz PUD’s electricity. Beginning October 1, BPA will raise its rates, resulting in a 4.2% increase in power costs and a 12.4% increase in transmission costs for the utility.
As previously reported, the PUD is proposing a rate hike. The board will vote September 23 on a 4% increase for residential customers and 1.2% for commercial and industrial customers, effective October 1. Officials say the change would offset about $3.5 million in BPA increases, with the remaining shortfall covered by reserves.
For the average residential customer, the increase would equal about $5 per month.