Ocean Beach Highway Papa Murphy’s Robbed—Klog 100.7 News

A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening after attempting to rob the Papa Murphy’s Pizza on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

Around 7 p.m., an elderly man entered the store and pulled out a knife. Employees initially thought he was joking until he stabbed a pizza they were making. Police were called, and the man was arrested in the parking lot.

75-year-old Richard Gorton was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a charge of first-degree robbery.