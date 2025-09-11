Kelso School District Receives Healthy Meal Incentives Recognition Awards—Klog 100.7 News

Kelso School District has received two national Healthy Meals Incentives Recognition Awards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Action for Healthy Kids. The awards, announced this week, honor Kelso elementary schools for creating healthier, homemade bean and cheese burritos, and Kelso High School for serving scratch-made meals with local ingredients, including their baked pesto chicken, bison meatloaf, and egg roll in a bowl. The USDA says the recognition shows Kelso’s efforts to improve child nutrition by offering meals that are both healthy and popular with students.