Columbia River PUD Plans to up Utility Rates—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz PUD isn’t the only utility looking to raise rates. Columbia River PUD, which serves Columbia County, is also considering an increase.

During its regular meeting next Tuesday, the board will vote on a 7.6% hike in electricity charges, which would raise the average customer’s bill by $8.41. If approved, the new rate would take effect April 1.

Like in Cowlitz County, officials say the increase is due to the Bonneville Power Administration’s recently announced rate hikes of 9% for power and 20% for transmission starting October 1.