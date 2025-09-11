5-Year-Old Dies 3 Days After Accident With Motorcycle on Tennant Way—Klog 100.7 News

The child involved in last week’s crash where a motorcycle struck a car on Tennant Way has died.

The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Thursday evening. In a post, her mother said she survived for three days before passing.

Longview Police previously reported the crash occurred at Tennant Way and 9th Avenue. The motorcycle had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the vehicle where the girl was sitting.