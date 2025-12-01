Two Train Vs. Vehicle Collisions Friday in Cowlitz County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Not one but two different vehicles were struck by trains Friday within about a 12-hour span, and one of those collisions resulted in a serious injury.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Tonissen says the first incident happened around 9 a.m. at Horseshoe Bend Estates and Pleasant Hill Road in Kelso.

Responders located a severely damaged vehicle and a stopped train at the crossing. The female driver sustained serious injuries and was treated on the scene before being taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver.

A witness at the scene said the woman had attempted to beat the train by crossing in front of it. The incident remains under investigation.

The second collision occurred in the Pleasant Hill Road area near Flatt Road and Sakari Lane. Just before 9 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle had stalled on the tracks.

That vehicle was hit by a passing train, but not before the occupants were able to get out and get away safely.

Following the two incidents, the Sheriff’s Office issued a notice urging drivers to use extreme caution at railroad crossings, stating, “Both of today’s incidents highlight the dangers present around railroad crossings. Patience and caution can prevent tragedy.”