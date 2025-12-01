Improper Pass Crash on Spirit Lake Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were two injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon on Spirit Lake Highway after one vehicle reportedly attempted an improper pass.

The Washington State Patrol said in a release that the crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. near the Toledo Cutoff. Arriving first responders took 20-year-old Conner Kruse of Toutle and 61-year-old Janet Roberson of Marysville to St. John Medical Center by ambulance.

Kruse had reportedly been driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner behind a 2016 Volvo S60 driven by 60-year-old Dale Roberson of Marysville. When Dale Roberson slowed to turn left into a private driveway, Kruse attempted to pass him on the left, resulting in a collision.

Dale Roberson and an 18-year-old female passenger from Silver Lake riding with Kruse were not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and alcohol were not factors. Kruse has been cited for improper passing.