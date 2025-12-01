Improper Pass Crash on Spirit Lake Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Train Vs. Vehicle Collisions Friday in Cowlitz County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 1, 2025
Donald Dwight SchimmelDecember 1, 2025
There were two injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon on Spirit Lake Highway after one vehicle reportedly attempted an improper pass.
The Washington State Patrol said in a release that the crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. near the Toledo Cutoff. Arriving first responders took 20-year-old Conner Kruse of Toutle and 61-year-old Janet Roberson of Marysville to St. John Medical Center by ambulance.
Kruse had reportedly been driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner behind a 2016 Volvo S60 driven by 60-year-old Dale Roberson of Marysville. When Dale Roberson slowed to turn left into a private driveway, Kruse attempted to pass him on the left, resulting in a collision.
Dale Roberson and an 18-year-old female passenger from Silver Lake riding with Kruse were not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and alcohol were not factors. Kruse has been cited for improper passing.