Donald Dwight Schimmel: May 19, 1949 – November 20, 2025

LONGVIEW- Donald “Don” Dwight Schimmel, 76, passed away on November 20, 2025, in Longview, Washington, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on May 19, 1949, in Hillsboro, Oregon. Don was raised on his family’s dairy farm in Goble, Oregon, with his 3 brothers.

Don was a proud graduate of Rainier High School, where he distinguished himself as an exceptional athlete in wrestling and football. He was a two-time Oregon state wrestling champion in 1966 and 1967, a four-year letterman, and the recipient of numerous honors, including the Les Hershey Award, the Lions’ Club Outstanding Lineman, Most Inspirational Player, and Most Valuable Player in 1966. Don cherished his wrestling years and proudly shared stories from those glory days.

After his graduation, Don would go on to attend Eastern Oregon University, where he earned a full-ride football scholarship. Unfortunately, due to his father’s unexpected health issues, Don would leave college to take over the family farm in 1970. After farming, he spent time working for his brother, Irwin, at Power Rents. Don later built a successful career in auto sales at Bud Clary and Dick Hannah Toyota, where he was known for his friendly nature and ability to connect well with people.

Above all, Don cherished time spent with his family. It brought him tremendous joy in attending sports/school events, activities, and family gatherings. Don was also a proud supporter of the Rainier Athletic program. His presence as a supportive Grandpa and spectator will be greatly missed.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rollo and Vivian (Duncan) Schimmel, and his brothers, Irwin Schimmel and Rollin Schimmel. He is survived by his brother, Larry Schimmel; his children, Gary, Brian, Kristine, Don, Eric, Charlie, Brenda, and Debbie; 22 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Don’s life will be held on December 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Alston Corner Assembly of God in Rainier, Oregon. Please join us for a potluck reception afterwards.

Don’s legacy will always live on through the many stories he shared with his children, grandchildren, and friends.