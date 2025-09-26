Theron Gene “Skip” Mitchell: March 15, 1951 — September 3, 2025

KELSO- Theron Gene “Skip” Mitchell of Kelso passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord September 3, 2025, at Peace Health Hospice Center from congestive heart failure and dementia. He was 74.

Skip was born March 15, 1951, in Canton, Ohio to Herbert Eugene and Ellen Augusta (Lund) Mitchell.

In 1969 he graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon. He attended Southern Oregon College until the death of his mother in 1970. Later he graduated from the Western Pacific Truck School in 2004.

When he came to the Longview/Kelso area, he was the assistant manager of Triangle Bowl in Longview. Later he did route sales for Frito Lay and Wonder Bread. In 2010 he retired from Prudential Cleanroom Services where he drove daily trips from Hillsboro, Oregon to Milpitas, California then back to Hillsboro.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Patricia “Tish” (Gould) Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. Also, close friends of many years, Brad Duffy, Ray “Skip” Mitchell, and John Keyser. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ellen Mitchell, and Mary Johnson, his half-sister and half-brothers Richard Nyberg and Lindley Nyberg and Tish’s dad and mom, Larry and Ruth Gould, and her brother, Don Gould.

Skip was a member of Calvary Community Church, taught classes in Ephesians and the cults, served as a deacon, and was a guest speaker at Calvary and Ryderwood Community Church. His love for bowling began in college. He bowled on the Cowlitz Coin Company team at Triangle Bowl, took several teams to Nationals over the years, was on the PBA tour for a season, and then continued bowling on the senior league at Triangle in his later years. He also loved to travel with Tish, family, and friends to see the plays in Ashland, Oregon and cruising up and down the Oregon, Washington coast.

Tish remembers Skip as a loving, generous husband with a tender heart. Those who knew him described him as “sensitive, precise, kind, and joyful.” They have “fond memories of Skip’s exuberant and joyful singing during the worship time at church. We enjoyed hearing Skip recount the lessons that his mother taught him and quote hymns that supported his spiritual insights. He will be greatly missed.”

A memorial service for Skip will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Calvary Community Church, 38th Avenue in Longview.