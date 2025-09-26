9/26-9/28/2025 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The NanoCon International Film Festival returns this Friday through Saturday, October 4, in Longview! Winners in animation, comedy, horror, and more from 3,000 short films submitted by independent filmmakers in more than 100 countries will be showcased at the Wollenberg Auditorium, the Columbia Theatre, and other local venues. Season passes, weekend passes, and showtimes are available now at filmfest7.com.

The Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Cathlamet at The River Mile 38 Brewery at the Marina! All ages are welcome. The circus runs all weekend: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and a 21+ show at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Get tickets now at FlynnCreekCircus.com.

The Cinema of Horrors, Oregon and Washington’s #1 haunted house, is back at the old Three Rivers Cinemas weekends through November 1. Each Friday and Saturday it runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

Randy Linder is performing a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute at the Columbia Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Longview Parks and Rec Under the Stars Movie Nights continue with a free showing this evening at the Mint Valley Golf Course. Pre-movie activities start at 7:30 p.m., and tonight’s movie, Top Gun: Maverick, begins at dusk.

Saturday:

The Name-Your-Price Rummage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1405 Burcham Street in Kelso. Proceeds will support a Christian and Missionary Alliance intern couple headed to a service mission in Sendai, Japan.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser for care, support, and research to fight the disease, takes place at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the walk starts at 11:30 a.m. Join the movement now at ALZ.org/walk.

Cowlitz County Emergency Management hosts its National Preparedness Event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Home Depot on 7th Avenue. Learn to make a plan, know your risks, and pick up an Emergency Preparedness Starter Kit.

St. Helens transforms into the Spirit of Halloweentown starting this Saturday through Halloween. The celebration features haunted attractions, celebrity guests, photo ops, food, games, live shows, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting! Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, filmed in St. Helens, the event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Halloween from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Bunker Hill Cemetery Tours happen Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., bringing history to life. The tours are hosted by the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, the Stella Museum, and the Bunker Hill Cemetery Association. Reserve your spot at CowlitzCountyHistory.org.

The 2025 North County Recreation Association Fall Auction and Bingo Fundraiser takes place at the North County Picnic Pavilion in Castle Rock. Cocktails start at 5 p.m., dinner at 6, and the auction at 7. Proceeds benefit youth sports and the recreation complex. Tickets are available at 4 Corners Farm and Garden.

The Longview Parks and Rec Moonlight Golf Tournament tees off at the Mint Valley Golf Course Saturday at 7 p.m. It’s a four-person scramble with glow-in-the-dark balls and prizes.

Sunday:

The This-N-That Bazaar runs Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kelso Longview Elks.

The Victoria Freeman Park Garden Clean Up begins Sunday at 1 p.m. — come lend a hand!The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery, and continues weekly through October.