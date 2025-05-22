Tennant Way Hit & Run—Klog 100.7 News

A man was taken into police custody Tuesday evening after crashing and attempting to run from police. The Washington State Patrol first attempted to stop the vehicle around 6:25 p.m. on eastbound Tennant Way at Industrial Way. Troopers pursued the vehicle for just over 10 minutes before it crashed near milepost 9 at the Tally Way exit.

The suspect, 41-year-old Adam Michael Smith of Seattle, was arrested and charged with Eluding a Police Vehicle, DUI, and Hit & Run. Smith was injured in the crash and transported to St. John Medical Center for treatment. The person he struck, 44-year-old Jennifer Hanson of Kelso, was not injured.

According to the State Patrol, Smith was traveling eastbound at milepost 9 when he attempted to pass Hanson on the left shoulder, causing the collision. He lost control of his vehicle and struck the barrier.