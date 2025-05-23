Electric Scooter Rider Killed in Hazel Dell—Klog 100.7 News

An electric scooter rider was killed Wednesday night in Hazel Dell after being struck by two vehicles.

The collision happened around 9:24 p.m. on 78th Street, near the Buffalo Wild Wings. Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found that the rider had collided with both vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. At this time, the cause of the crash has not been determined.