Cascade Natural Gas to Replace Natural Gas Pipelines in Kelso—Klog 100.7 News

Cascade Natural Gas will begin replacing natural gas pipelines in Kelso starting June 1st. The project is expected to take several months, with the timeline dependent on weather conditions.

The company says the pipeline replacement is necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. After evaluating the infrastructure, Cascade identified sections of pipe that need to be replaced due to physical condition, operational challenges, or ongoing maintenance concerns.

As part of the work, some customers will experience brief interruptions in natural gas service. Cascade says it will notify affected customers in advance, with a company representative providing a schedule prior to any service disruption.