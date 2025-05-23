Kelso High School Student Wins 3rd District Congressional Art Competition—Klog 100.7 News

A local student is receiving national recognition for her artistic talent. Mia Johnson, a student at Kelso High School, has been named the winner of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition for Washington’s 3rd District.

Representative Marie Glusenkamp Perez made the announcement yesterday, highlighting Johnson’s piece, titled “Peachy Keen,” which was created using colored pencils and watercolor. The artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and also featured on the Congressional Art Competition’s official website.

In a statement, Glusenkamp Perez praised the piece, saying, “Mia’s artwork captures the importance of joy and connection – and celebrates our community’s love for local fresh fruit and agriculture.”