Longview Utility Rate Reduction Program Income Eligibility Limits—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview City Council voted last night to raise the income eligibility limits for the city’s utility rate reduction program, aiming to provide more support for low-income seniors and disabled residents who are seeing modest cost-of-living increases from Social Security.
The council chose to align the updated limits with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2025 income guidelines. Under the new thresholds, a one-person household is now eligible with an income of up to $33,200, up from the previous $31,500. For two-person households, the cap rises from $36,000 to $37,950. Three-person households must now earn less than $42,700 to qualify, while four-person and five-person limits are set at $47,400 and $51,200, respectively.
Additionally, the council approved an increase in the total annual deduction limit the city can issue through the program, raising it from $320,000 to $337,000.