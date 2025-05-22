16-year-old Charged in May 9th Shooting in Lexington Being Tried as an Adult—Klog 100.7 News

One of the teenagers allegedly involved in the May 9 shooting near Riverside Park in Lexington is being tried as an adult.

According to The Daily News, 16-year-old Kayden Maldonado will face charges in adult court, while a second teen arrested in the case—a 17-year-old who was also one of the shooting victims—will be tried in juvenile court.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the incident occurred during a domestic dispute related to a child custody exchange at a residence in the 1800 block of West Side Highway. Maldonado is accused of firing into a group of people during the altercation. Several individuals were injured, but all are expected to recover.

A witness who was with the two teens told authorities that one of the victims fired twice before Maldonado returned fire. Maldonado was not taken into custody at the scene but later turned himself in to law enforcement.

He now faces five charges, including three counts of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, one count of drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $250,000.