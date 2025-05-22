Less Than a Week Left to Sign Up for R2L—Klog 100.7 News

You have less than a week left to sign up for the 3rd Annual Rainier2Longview 10K Bridge Run. Registration is open through next Wednesday at r2lbridgerun.com.

This year’s race takes place on June 1st. The event is a partnership between the Longview Parks & Recreation Department and PeaceHealth. The 10K kicks off at 8 a.m. from Rainier City Park and finishes at Martin’s Dock in Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview.