New St. Helens School District Permanent Superintendent—Klog 100.7 News

After months of leadership transitions, the St. Helens School District has officially named Koreen Barreras-Brown as its new permanent superintendent.

A selection committee made up of students, staff, and community members unanimously recommended Barreras-Brown earlier this week. In a statement, she expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I am honored to join the St. Helens community and look forward to working alongside students, staff, and families to create exceptional environments where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered.”

Barreras-Brown previously served as superintendent of the Colton School District from 2016 to 2021.

Her appointment comes during a period of instability in district leadership. St. Helens is now on its third superintendent since a high-profile student sex abuse case involving two teachers at St. Helens High School came to light in November.