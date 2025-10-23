Stanley Leon Humbyrd Sr.: September 19, 1957 – October 16, 2025

LONGVIEW- Stanley Humbyrd Sr. Passed away on October 16, 2025, surrounded by family in Longview, Washington.

Born September 19, 1957, Stanley honorably served our country in the U.S Navy. As a Jack of all trades, he worked in many fields doing electrician, construction and mechanical jobs.

His kind and charitable nature impacted the lives of all who knew him. He was passionate about being self-sufficient, believing there was not much that couldn’t be fixed instead of replaced. But what he was most passionate and proud of was his family.

Stanley is survived by Mary, ex-wife & friend of 47 years, his 4 children Stanley Jr, Amy, Melissa, Ariel and his 11 grandchildren Eddie, Angel, Naillaret, Raillón, Nocaih, Nathan, Saviah, Dilantin, Jazzlyn, Yavi & Aurora.

He will be remembered fondly and missed unmeasurably.