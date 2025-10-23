Arrest Made After Bomb Threat at Kalama School District—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kalama High School was evacuated late yesterday morning after officials became aware of a bomb threat.

The Kalama School District said in a message to families that the evacuation began around 11:55 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. The suspect was quickly taken into custody, and Kalama Police responded to secure the campus.

Police later confirmed there was no credible threat to the school after completing their investigation. Because it was an early release day, students did not return but are back in class today.

Authorities have not released details about the suspect or the nature of the threat, and the investigation is ongoing