St. Helens-Native Firefighter in Stable Condition after Coeur d’Alene Ambush—KLOG 100.7 News

The St. Helens native who was one of three firefighters shot in an ambush attack in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is now in stable condition.

As previously reported, Coeur d’Alene Firefighters were ambushed with gunfire when they responded to a reported fire in Coeur d’Alene on June 28th. Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood were killed in the ambush. A third firefighter, St. Helens native David Tysdal, was seriously injured. As of July 2nd he’s undergone three surgeries, and is now reportedly in stable condition.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Columbia County Spotlight reported, Tysdal is still in the ICU with severe chest trauma, but is now talking and off a ventilator. In a Facebook post, the department stated Tysdal is currently unable to move his legs, and has a long road to recovery, but that there’s hope in the return of some function.

Tysdal, who grew up in St. Helens, has served as a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002.

The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Wess Roley, was killed during the confrontation.