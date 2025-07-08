John Whalen to Resign from Castle Rock City Council—Klog 100.7 News

There will soon be an opening on the Castle Rock City Council. Councilmember John Whalen has announced his resignation from Position Number 3, effective tomorrow. Neither Whalen nor the city has publicly stated the reason for his departure.

Whalen was elected in November 2023, and his term was set to run through 2027. With his resignation, the city is now beginning the process to fill the vacancy. Interested applicants can apply on the Castle Rock City website through August 28th at 5 p.m.

The Castle Rock City Council will review applications during their September 8th meeting. Interviews and a possible vote on the appointment are scheduled for the September 22nd meeting.

To be eligible, applicants must have lived within Castle Rock city limits for at least one year prior to appointment and must be a registered voter in the city.