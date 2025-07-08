Longview City Council Preview—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview City Council is holding its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. As a reminder, during July and August, council meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month to avoid conflicts with the Thursday Summer Concert Series at Lake Sacajawea.

Tonight’s agenda includes a report from the recently formed multidisciplinary task force, which was created to address ongoing issues related to illegal camping in public spaces. The task force has been working on recommendations involving enforcement coordination, public space management, and responses to illegal behavior. Their presentation will include a summary of their findings, documentation of community and stakeholder feedback, and a proposed ordinance to amend the Longview Municipal Code to regulate excessive storage of personal property on public land.

Tonight’s meeting will also be the first under the newly adopted public comment policy. The new rules limit comment opportunities to three specific times: at the beginning of the meeting during general public comment, during formal public hearings, and at the end of the meeting in a period reserved for comments on agenda items only.