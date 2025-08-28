St. Helens Man Critically Injury in Wrong-Way Freeway Crash South of Portland—Klog 100.7 News

A St. Helens man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 south of Portland near Woodburn.

According to the Oregon State Police, 20-year-old K’Rondre’ Minor of Gresham was driving north in the southbound lanes around 4:25 a.m. when his car collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old St. Helens resident.

Minor was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The St. Helens driver was also transported with critical injuries. His current condition is not known.

It has not been reported if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.