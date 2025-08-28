Candlelight Vigil for Hailey Athay—Klog 100.7 News

Hailey Athay, the Kelso woman reported missing last November, has still not been found. Today, family and friends will hold a candlelight vigil to mark her 34th birthday.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. at R.A. Long Park in the Longview Civic Circle, and the public is invited to attend.

Athay was reported missing by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in January 2025. She had reportedly gone mushroom picking with a friend around Thanksgiving in the Kid Valley area and never returned. She is described as 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.