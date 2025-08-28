Cowlitz County Tourism Opens Applications for 2026 Small Grant Program—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County Tourism has opened applications for its 2026 small grant program.

Up to $50,000 in funding is available this year to support events that aim to grow, attract more visitors, and increase overnight stays. Both new and existing events are eligible, with special consideration given to projects that bring in fresh ideas or adapt their business models to draw overnight visitors.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on November 5. Details and applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or by mail request at 360-577-3137.