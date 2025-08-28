Drugs & Gun Found During Warrant Arrest in Castle Rock—Klog 100.7 News

A traffic stop in Castle Rock late Monday night led to the arrests of two men from Cathlamet and Longview.

Castle Rock Police Corporal Jeff Gann said an officer pulled a vehicle over around 11:30 p.m. on A Street in front of the police station. Evidence of drug activity was found inside, and 61-year-old Steven Hirst of Cathlamet was arrested for controlled substance possession.

The driver gave officers a false name, which was discovered to be because of an active warrant. He was identified as 26-year-old Jordan Ausben of Longview and arrested on the active warrants, second-degree identity theft, obstructing law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree driving with a suspended license, and violating ignition interlock requirements.